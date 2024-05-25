Analysts Set Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Potbelly by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

