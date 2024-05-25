Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target at C$0.90

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The stock has a market cap of C$48.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

