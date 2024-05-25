Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$30.79

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.1 %
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.
Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
