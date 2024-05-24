Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,213,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 2.2 %

KLAC stock traded up $16.91 on Friday, hitting $782.01. 76,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,475. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $418.12 and a twelve month high of $790.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $699.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

