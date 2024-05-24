Abbot Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cardano Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

