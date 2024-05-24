NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 1.6% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $76.59 and last traded at $76.53. 1,600,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,579,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

The stock has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

