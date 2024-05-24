Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 250,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

