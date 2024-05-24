Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading 0.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $91.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $73.09 and last traded at $72.78. 1,644,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,553,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.