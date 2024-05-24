Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1,592.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Target by 11.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 290,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,053. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.