Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.67. 461,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

