Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.45.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.