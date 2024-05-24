Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $558.01 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

