Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.17% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

TD traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $56.69. 869,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,954. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

