WBI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.74. 127,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,807. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $337.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

