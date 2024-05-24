Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. 1,703,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,387. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,837 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

