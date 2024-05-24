WBI Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 32,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 80,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %
SBUX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. 2,286,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.05. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $342,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
