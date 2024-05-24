1,954 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,954 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Workday Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $234.20 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

