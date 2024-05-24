Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Boosted by Zacks Research

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Workday in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $34.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.70. 7,378,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.88. Workday has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

