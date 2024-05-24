BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $95.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 281,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

