BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 281,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.