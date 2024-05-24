896 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPEM stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.23. 246,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,842. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

