WBI Investments LLC Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,350 shares of company stock worth $115,916,018. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $5.63 on Friday, reaching $307.05. The stock had a trading volume of 763,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

