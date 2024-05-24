EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.67. 256,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.00 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.