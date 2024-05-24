EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.50. 872,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

