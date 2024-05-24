Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.94. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 589,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

