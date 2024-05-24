V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. V.F. traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 2,024,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,800,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

