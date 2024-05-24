Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Star Bulk Carriers traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.26. 450,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,505,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,042,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $12,756,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 113,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

