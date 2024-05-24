Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1,031.97 and last traded at $1,012.57, with a volume of 245485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $904.65.

The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 13.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $790.32.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

