Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monro Trading Down 11.8 %

Monro stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $684.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

