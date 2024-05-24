Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Insperity, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,562. Insperity has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

