Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 280 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
IWM stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,014,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,366,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.