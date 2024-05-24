Tidemark LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

IBM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 529,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,895. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

