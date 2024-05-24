Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,428 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $2,267,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Garmin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,769. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

