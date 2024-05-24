DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

