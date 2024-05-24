Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 111,178 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. 742,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,228. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

