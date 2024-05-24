Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

OKE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 238,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.31.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.