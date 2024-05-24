Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.47. The stock had a trading volume of 233,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,589. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.