Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

VLO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.16. 245,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

