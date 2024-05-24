King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,616 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 574,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,131. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.