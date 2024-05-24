King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 203 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $12.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $777.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.95. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $418.12 and a 12 month high of $790.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,213,218 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

