King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 13,173 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.00. 118,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

