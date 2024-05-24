InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 784,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

SHW stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.58. 124,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $223.28 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

