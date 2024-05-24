Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. 1,142,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,233,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $572.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

