Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYI opened at $11.54 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

