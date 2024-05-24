William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.58. 197,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $282.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

