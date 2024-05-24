Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 180 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 3.7 %

BAH traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.03. 364,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,315. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

