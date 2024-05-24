Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Matthew Calderone Sells 332 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Calderone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $158.03. 364,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

