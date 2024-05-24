Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Matthew Calderone Sells 332 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Calderone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of BAH stock traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $158.03. 364,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.