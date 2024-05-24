Barclays Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $42.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of STEP traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 331,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $40.67.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

