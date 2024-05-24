Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.40.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.75. 807,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.38. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $295.28 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

