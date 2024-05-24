Zacks Research Comments on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LBRT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 246,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,809,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after buying an additional 1,260,142 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.